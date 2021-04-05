In the wake of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases witnessed in the state recently, the Maharashtra government on Sunday evening announced a series of strict measures including 'weekend lockdown', night curfew and shutting down of cinema halls and dining-out restaurants. Here's all you need to know:

• Starting today, there is going to be a weekend curfew which would commence on Fridays at 8 pm and end at 7 am on Mondays. During weekdays, there is a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am, and anyone breaking the rules will be fined Rs 500.



• Restaurants, bars, pubs, cinema halls, malls, beauty parlours or salons, beaches, gardens, playgrounds, swimming pools, sports complexes, amusement parks, and other crowded places will be shut.



• However, restaurants/bars attached to hotels can remain open but only for guests staying there.

• Food delivery services to remain operational but are permitted to function between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



• Essentials like grocery, vegetable, milk and medical shops will remain open and all shopkeepers have been directed to get themselves and their staffers vaccinated as soon as possible.



• While all private offices will be closed with emphasis on Work From Home (WFH). Those exempted include banks, stock markets, insurance, pharmaceuticals, telecom, water, electricity and disaster management departments.

• Fifty per cent attendance norms return to all government offices with clearance of department heads and all meetings to be conducted online.



• Public transport in Mumbai including local trains would continue to run as usual. Though public and private transport is permitted, autorickshaws and cabs can take only two passengers, and no one standing will be permitted in public or private buses.

• E-commerce activities, newspaper production and distribution shall be allowed.

• Schools and colleges will be shut barring the students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, as all exams for Class 1-Class 8 have already been cancelled with direct promotions to students in the Maharashtra Board.

• Film or television shootings can continue without crowds and Covid-19 test certificates are mandatory for all staff and people at the shoot venues.

• Building activities will be permitted provided the workers have accommodation at the construction sites and only transport of materials shall be allowed, no workers shall be removed and if anybody avails sick leave, it will be with full pay.



Besides these, if more than five patients are found in housing societies of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and other major cities, the entire building will be declared as a 'mini-containment' zone and no outsiders shall be permitted. The fresh curbs are expected to be in place till April-end, until further orders.



(With inputs from IANS)