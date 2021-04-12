Actress and author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Monday to post a caricature of herself and her husband Akshay Kumar after he tested negative for COVID-19. She also revealed that Akshay has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well.

“Safe and sound and good to have him back around,” Twinkle captioned the image. She also used the hashtag “allizwell”.

In the caricature, Akshay and Twinkle are seen standing together, with the actress holding a book with the words “Mrs Funnybones” written on it. This was a reference to Twinkle’s first non-fiction novel that turned out to be a huge hit when it was released in 2015 with the same name. Mrs Funnybones also made Twinkle India’s highest-selling female author for that year.

Akshay had revealed on social media on April 4 that he has tested positive for the virus. He had written, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

A day later, Akshay was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure. “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” Akshay had written on Twitter.

Akshay had been shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha when he tested positive for COVID-19.

On the work front, the actor has multiple projects lined up, including Sooryavanshi, the release of which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prithviraj, BellBottom, Bachchan Panday, Raksha Bandhan, and Atrangi Re.

