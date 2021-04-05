Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, has been shifted to hospital on Monday morning.



The actor took to social media to give his fans an update on his health. Stating that he is doing fine, he added that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.



"Thank you everyone for your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," Akshay Kumar tweeted this morning.



On the work front, Akshay was shooting for Ram Setu. And, according to reports, about 45 crew members from the sets of Ram Setu have tested Covid positive, following which the shoot has been halted.

