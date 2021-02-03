Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Suniel Shetty on Wednesday came out and spoke about the ongoing protest by farmers.

Their tweets come after international personalities including Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest in the country.

Following a statement that was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the issue, these celebrities responded.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the statement by MEA and wrote that efforts are being taken to resolve the issue.

“Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” Akshay said.

Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn urged everyone to not fall for false propaganda. “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” he tweeted.

Filmmaker Karan Johar called farmers the “backbone of India”. “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether,” Johar wrote.

Actor Suniel Shetty said nothing was more dangerous than a half-truth. “We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33,” he wrote.