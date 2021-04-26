Carey Mulligan just had a major haute couture moment at the Oscars red carpet. The Promising Young Woman star who's a major frontrunner in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, alongside Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland), arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards in a dramatic two-piece gold sequin Valentino gown, made of a bandeau top and a billowy full skirt, which Mulligan paired with shoes from British designer Sophia Webster.

Carey with Marcus at the red carpet

Mulligan walked the red carpet with her husband Marcus Mumford, who wore black tuxedo and bow tie. Mulligan's role in the much talked about #MeToo-era revenge thriller has garnered a lot of rave reviews. The film follows around Cassie (Mulligan), a med school dropout who leads a secret double life to exact revenge and right some wrongs from her past.

"It's not about a sort of goodie and baddie situation. I like the fact that the film makes us kind of reexamine, 'How have we all been complicit in this?' There's so much to unpack about the way people talk about consent," Mulligan said in an interview recently.