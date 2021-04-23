The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 goes gender neutral; Here's the full list of nominations
The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is something new and special, as the categories will have no gender differences. Actors and actresses are nominated in the same category. And some of the hottest shows are competing for the awards.
Marvel's WandaVision, Netflix's Emily in Paris and Amazon Prime's The Boys top the list, with shows like The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, Queen's Gambit and The Crown also bagging nominations. The late actor Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Categories include Best Hero, Best Kiss, Best Duo and Best Fight.
Here is the full list of nominations:
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
BEST SHOW
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
BEST DUO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
BEST FIGHT
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
The Movie & TV Awards 2021 which will be held 16 May 2021 and will stream in the country on Voot Select