The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is something new and special, as the categories will have no gender differences. Actors and actresses are nominated in the same category. And some of the hottest shows are competing for the awards.

Marvel's WandaVision, Netflix's Emily in Paris and Amazon Prime's The Boys top the list, with shows like The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, Queen's Gambit and The Crown also bagging nominations. The late actor Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Categories include Best Hero, Best Kiss, Best Duo and Best Fight.

Here is the full list of nominations:

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever



BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You



BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision



BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)



BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton



BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton



BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

