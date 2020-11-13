Emily Cooper is here to stay for quite a long time and just this time we hope she gets her French right.

Emily in Paris follows the life of a young Chicago based marketing executive. Somehow she lands a job in Paris as her company acquires a French luxury based marketing agency. Emily is hired to provide an American approach to this agency. This show then follows the journey of Emily’s endearing ways to accept the French lifestyle, her adventures with new romances, and her everyday juggles with work and friends.

While several French critics didn’t approve of the show or the way the French were represented, the series creator Darren Star (who also is the creator of Sex and City) says, “this series is from an American viewpoint and should not be seen through the French lenses.” A culture clash is what Star calls it. Even with critiques canceling the show, Emily has garnered fans all across the globe. It has proved as a strong performer for Netflix and perhaps this is why the show has already commenced for a revival.

The series is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. The entire show has been shot in Paris and other parts of France. Starring Lilly Collins in the titular role, the season 2 announcement came through a funny letter from Emily’s boss Paris boss, Sylvie Grateau (Madeline Wheeler) to her American boss, Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh).