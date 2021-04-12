Frances McDormant from Nomadland (left) and Anthony Hopkins from The Father (right)

The 74th BAFTA Awards was a two-night ceremony held over the weekend at the Royal Albert Hall in London. On Saturday, the virtual ceremony was hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo. Meanwhile, Sunday’s event was hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary the venue.

Nomadland won big at the BAFTA Awards 2021 on Sunday. The gig-economy movie won four BAFTAs this year including Best Film. Actress Frances McDormand won the Leading Actress BAFTA, Joshua James Richards won Best Cinematography and Chloé Zhao won the Director BAFTA.

The movie brilliantly portrays the life and struggles of the itinerant worker community in the USA. Chloé Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of color, to win the BAFTA for best director. She dedicated her award to the nomadic community, saying, "See you down the road."

Sir Anthony Hopkins bagged the Leading Actor BAFTA for his brilliant performance as a man living with Alzheimer’s in The Father. This is his fourth BAFTA award for acting and third for Best Actor in a Film. At 83, Hopkins becomes the oldest recipient of the leading actor award at the BAFTAs.



The BAFTAs appear to be truly inclusive this year as this is the first edition to take place since the organisation’s groundbreaking diversity review that was carried out after the #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal last year.

Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn, who won Best Supporting Actress for Minari, expressed her happiness on how the BAFTA had extra meaning for her, on being recognised by the British. "(The British are) known as very snobbish people, they approve me as a good actor, so I’m very privileged and happy," she said, adding, "Yes it comes from personal experience. I’ve visited Britain a lot of times and I had a fellowship in a Cambridge college 10 years ago as an actor. Somehow it felt every snobbish, but not in a bad way. You have a long history and then you have your pride. As an Asian woman, I felt these people are very snobbish, that’s my honest feeling."



Here's a look at the complete list of winners:

Best film: Nomadland

Best actress: Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Best director: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Bafta fellowship: Bukky Bakray

Outstanding British film: Promising Young Woman

Best original score: Soul

Best documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Best original screenplay: Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best supporting actress: Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Best cinematography: Nomadland

Best film not in the English language: Another Round

Best editing: Sound of Metal

Best adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller (The Father)

Best animated film: Soul

Best casting: Rocks

Best production design: Mank

Best costume design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best makeup and hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best sound: Sound of Metal

Best special visual effects: Tenet

Best British short animation: The Owl and the Pussycat

Best British short film: The Present

Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Noel Clarke

