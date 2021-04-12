2021 is set to be a big year for The Crown star Vanessa Kirby and she's certainly dressing for it. The British actor whose performance in the drama Pieces of a Woman is earning major accolades is in the running to win a BAFTA in the Leading Actress category at this weekend's virtual ceremony and she chose to wear quite a historic couture pick to mark this milestone.

Kirby wore a bespoke silver grey gown from Atelier Versace crafted from heritage metal mesh in a gunmetal tone. The stunning ‘90s-inspired gown features a fluid column silhouette. Metal mesh has actually been a big part of Versace's history and the unique mesh ‘fabric’ was created by Gianni Versace in the early 1980s, who played with the volume and fluidity of the material to create shimmering carapaces.

Kendall Jenner in an inverted ballerine Versace dress made of signature metal mesh

The signature fabric was more recently seen on Kendall Jenner who wore this heritage metal mesh on an inverted ballerina neckline, with a pair of blingy silver heels at the Versace Fall/Winter 2020 Milan Fashion Week show.