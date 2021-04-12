The ceremony for the BAFTA Awards 2021, which is taking place tonight at the Royal Albert Hall, kicked off with the announcement of the Best Animated Film award.

This was the first award of the night presented by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Dana Leigh Murray, who is Pixar Animation Studios Film Producer, accepted the award and said, “I so wish I could be there in person with all of you. Soul is a film about finding real priorities in our lives and there’s nothing like a worldwide pandemic to help you realise what is truly important.”



She also expressed gratitude to the families of all actors and actresses who were supporting them with their careers. “We’re so thankful to our amazing families, who support us so we can keep making movies that we care about, with some truly amazing collaborators, Jamie Fox, Tina Fey, Richard Ayoade, and Graham Norton, to name a few.”

Daniel also thanked everyone at Pixar Studios and said, “And to everyone at Pixar, this reward is for you. Thank you, and I speak for you. You’re the ones that made this movie.”

