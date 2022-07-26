The Venice International Film Festival which will be holding its 79th edition this year announced their lineup of the films which will be screened at the festival. The list includes movies by directors like Luca Guadagnino, Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Joanna Hogg and Andrew Dominik which will compete for a Golden Lion at the festival.

According to sources, stars including Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Christoph Waltz, Sigourney Weaver and Mia Goth are expected to be on the Palazzo Del Cinema’s red carpet during the event scheduled from August 31-September 10.

On the festival, the festival director, Alberto Barbera was quoted as saying, “It’s often said that film festivals are a widow on the world,” noting that, “from this window, we are witnessing things that we would rather not see, such as the war of aggression on Ukraine.”

Among the buzzmakers at the festival is the American director, Darren Aronofsky, whose film, Black Swan was the festival’s opener in 2010. He is back with his new film, The Whale which is an adaptation of Samuel D Hunter’s play about a morbidly obese recluse. Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who first made a splash in Venice with Tilda Swinton film, I Am Love, will be back at the festival with his new movie, Bones and All featuring, Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibal lovers on a road trip across America in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Andre Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe drama Blonde starring Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon is one of four Netflix original films in the 23-title competition section. American filmmaker, Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, with Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Jodie Turner-Smith (which is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo) will also be shown at the festival. The film marks the first time a Netflix film has landed in the festival’s opening slot.

Here’s the list from the festival:

COMPETITION

White Noise, Noah Baumbach (US) – Opening Film

Il Signore Delle Formiche, Gianni Amelio (Italy)

The Whale, Darren Aronofsky (US)

L’Immensità, Emanuele Crialese (Italy)

Saint Omer, Alice Diop (France)

Blonde, Andrew Dominik (US)

TÁR, Todd Field (US)

Love Life, Kôji Fukada (Japan, France)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Mexico)

Athena,Romain Gavras (France)

Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino (US)

The Eternal Daughter, Joanna Hogg (UK)

Beyond The Wall, Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh (UK, US)

Argentina, 1985, Santiago Mitre (Argentina, US)

Chiara, Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy)

Monica, Andrea Pallaoro (Italy)

No Bears, Jafar Panahi (Iran)

All The Beauty and The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras (US)

A Couple, Frederick Wiseman (US)

The Son, Florian Zeller (UK)

Our Ties, Roschdy Zem (France)

Other People’s Children, Rebecca Zlotowski (France)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Fiction

The Hanging Sun, Francesco Carrozzini (Italy) – Closing Film

When The Waves Are Gone,” Lav Diaz (Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark)

Living, Oliver Hermanus (UK)

Dead For a Dollar, Walter Hill (US)

Call Of God, Kim Ki-duk (Estonia, Kirighistan, Lettonia)

Dreamin’ Wild, Bill Pohlad (US)

Master Gardener, Paul Schrader (US)

Siccitá, Paolo Virzì (Italy)

Pearl, Ti West (US)

Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde (US)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Non-Fiction

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight For Freedom, Evgeny Afineevsky (Ukraine, UK, US)

The Matchmaker, Benedetta Argentieri (Italy)

Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanità, Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo (Italy)

A Compassionate Spy, Steve James (US)

Music For Black Pigeons, Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed (Denmark)

The Kiev Trial, Sergei Loznitsa (The Netherlands, Ukraine)

In Viaggio, Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

Bobi Wine Ghetto President, Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo (Uganda, UK, US)

Nuclear, Oliver Stone (US)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Series

The Kingdom Exodus (Episodes 1-5), Lars Von Trier (Denmark)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Episodes 1-6), Nicholas Winding Refn (Denmark)

HORIZONS

Princess,Roberto De Paolis (Italy) – Opening Film

Victim, Michal Blasko (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

On The Fringe, Juan Diego Botto (Spain)

Trenque Lauquen, Laura Citarella (Argentina, Germany)

Vera, Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (Austria)

Innocence, Guy Davidi (Denmark, Israel, Finland, Iceland) – Documentary

Blanquita, Fernando Guzzoni (Chile, Mexico)

For My Country, Rachid Hami (France, Taipei)

A Man, Key Ishikawa (Japan)

Bread and Salt, Damian Kocur (Poland)

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Antonio Lukich (Ukraine)

Ti Mangio il Cuore, Pippo Mezzapesa (Italy)

To The North, Mihai Mincan (Romania, France, Greece, Bulgaria, Czech Republic)

Autobiography, Makbul Mubarak (France, Germany, Qatar)

The Sitting Duck, Jean-Paul Salomé (France)

World War III, Houman Seyiedi (Iran)

The Happiest Man in the World, Teona Strugar Mitevska (Bosnia, Belgium, Denmark)

The Bride, Sergio Trefaut (Portugal)

HORIZONS EXTRA

Origin of Evil, Sébastien Marnier

Hanging Gardens, Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda, Carolina Cavalli

Red Shoes, Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezouh, Soudade Kaadan

Notte Fantasma, Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her, Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married, Michael Vinik

Goliath, Adilkhan Yerzhanov