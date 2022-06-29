Kabir Bedi receives lifetime achievement award at Italian film festival 

The Filming Italy Sardinia Festival, which was held in Sardinia, Italy, presented Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi with a lifetime achievement award on June 28, 2022. The actor, who is also popular in European and Italian cinema, shared his thoughts on social media.

"THRILLED to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filming Italy Sardinia Festival organized by brilliant @TizianaRocca. It was wonderful to meet the other recipients. I can’t thank Italy enough for the honours it continues to bestow on me," he tweeted along with images from the ceremony.

The festival was held on the Italian island of Sardinia by Trizina Rocca who also organises the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals. Rocca said to media sources, "Kabir is receiving this award for his career and achievements in the movie industry. His incredible career made him an icon of international cinema, which made the world fall in love with him."

Kabir Bedi is an Indian actor who is also popular in Italian cinema and television. He is known in Europe for playing the lead role in 1976 Italian miniseries Sandokan. He also appeared in a supporting role in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy. In India, he is known for his role in the 1980 film Khoon Bhari Maang in which he appeared alongside Bollywood actress Rekha.

Media sources state that later in the day, Kabir went to Rome for a masterclass with Steven Gaydos, the Vice President and Executive Editor of a popular magazine. The masterclass took place at the historic Museum of Ara Pacis. The venue was closed to visitors during the class.

"The Ara Pacis Museum was a stunning setting for a masterclass! This has been a wonderful culmination of my tour in Italy which started with the promotion of the Italian edition of my autobiography and a fund-raising tour for the Italian charity Care & Share Italia, which educates slum children in India. I feel blessed by the recognition and love that I continue to get from Italy," Kabir told media sources.

Danny Glover, Winston Duke, Regina King, James Franco and Edgar Ramirez were some other recipients of awards at the ceremony this year.

