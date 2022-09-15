Ryan Reynolds undergoes 'life-saving' colonoscopy on camera to raise awareness on cancer

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds had an ‘extremely subtle polyp’ removed in a ‘potentially life-saving’ colonoscopy recently. According to reports, the Deadpool actor underwent the procedure with his friend Rob McElhenney on camera for a new YouTube video to raise awareness for cancer. In the video, Ryan joked that he only agreed to publicly broadcast the procedure if Rob learned Welsh. He told viewers: “It's a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life (sic).”

Sources added that following his 30-minute rectal exam, Ryan was told by his doctor that an ‘extremely subtle polyp’ had been found. The medic told the actor, “This was potentially life-saving for you, I'm not kidding, I'm not being overly dramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms (sic).”

In the video, after the doctor removed the growth, he added, “You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems (sic).” Rob was found to have had three polyps but was told that they were ‘not a big deal’.

The footage was produced in partnership with Lead from Behind and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Reports added that the video comes after Ryan admitted about his mental health, saying, “I've had anxiety my whole life. And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens (sic).”

On the work front, Ryan was last seen in the 2022 science fiction comedy film, The Adam Project, which was directed by Shawn Levy. The movie also starred Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener in important roles. The actor will next be seen in the 2022 Christmas-themed musical, Spirited. The film, which is based on Charles Dickens's 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, also features Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Patrick Page among others.