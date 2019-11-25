SNL host Colin Jost calls his fiancée ScarJo's ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds his best friend

Saturday Night Live is a classic but you know that you're in for a special treat when you see Ryan Reynolds roll into the screen in a bright orange jumper and his wicked sense of humour.

The Deadpool actor made a special appearance in the popular SNL segment Weekend Update skit, hosted by Colin Jost and guest star, Alex Moffat as the 'guy who knows the owner'.

"It’s tight to be here, CoJo. I was in the areola,” joked Reynolds as he hilariously gave tips to get from the friend-zone to the end-zone. Colin Jost looked lost for words as he struggled to keep a straight face through the skit.

Although just his dashing looks and excellent acting skills could get him on the headline, his appearance on SNL was of particular interest with the keyword here being Scarlett Johannson. Jost is currently engaged to the Avengers actress who also just happens to be the ex-wife of Reynolds.

But no drama here as the pair famously got along with Jost even declaring that Reynolds and Moffat are "his two best friends". Reynolds recently welcomed his third child with Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively.