Ryan Reynolds says Light of India Balti House restaurant in Cheshire has the ‘best Indian food in Europe’

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently said that a curry house in a small Cheshire town in the UK has the 'best Indian food in Europe'. The actor praised the Light of India Balti House in Ellesmere Port and shared a picture of the restaurant's menu on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. He wrote, “Best Indian food in Europe (sic).”

The actor did not reveal what he ordered from the establishment. A staff member told media sources that they were happy to see Ryan's post but had been so busy that they had no idea when the Deadpool actor ordered from them.

According to reports, the Light of India was established in 1980 as one of the first Indian restaurants in the area. Ryan and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney are currently in the UK ahead of the launch of their Welcome to Wrexham documentary next week. Wrexham Association Football Club is a Welsh professional football club that is owned by Ryan and Rob.

Sources added that the actor has made several trips to the UK since taking over Wrexham nearly two years ago. Recently, the actor stated that his wife, Blake Lively, wasn't too impressed when she first heard about the business venture.

In a recent interview on a TV chat show, Ryan said, “I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales (sic).’”

On the work front, Ryan was last seen in the 2022 science fiction film, The Adam Project. The film, which was directed by Shawn Levy, also starred Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener in prominent roles. He will next be seen in the upcoming musical film, Spirited, which will be directed by Sean Anders. The film, which is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, will also feature Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.