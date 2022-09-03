Timothee Chalamet blasts social media negativity during ‘Bones and All’ press conference

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet blasted the social media world at the Venice press conference for his upcoming film with the director Luca Guadagino, titled, Bones and All. The actor will appear in the film with actress Taylor Russell. They play cannibal lovers on a road trip across America. Taking his cue from the fact that the story is set in the ’80s when social media did not exist, Timothee went on an anti-social media tirade, according to reports.

“To be young now, and to be young whenever, I can only speak for my generation, is to be intensely judged. I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in. I’m not casting judgement. You can find your tribe there. But I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think a societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter,” Timothee was quoted as saying.

Bones and All is based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, with whom Luca collaborated for his films, A Bigger Splash (2015) and Suspiria (2018). The film tells the story of Maren (Taylor), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Timothee), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a trip that takes them across the backroads of Ronald Reagan’s America, state sources.

Taylor also shared Timothee’s concern over social media’s threat for today’s kids. She told media sources, “I have a little brother who’s 19, 20-ish, and thinking about him in this world, and the self-judgement and judgment of others that people seem so flooded with every day in such a drastic and severe way is so scary because the hope is that you can find your own compass within all of it and that seems like a difficult task now.”