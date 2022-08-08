Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Hollywood Actress Jessica Chastain met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday, as reported by media sources.

Volodymyr, who is a former actor and comedian posted a photo on his official Instagram account, in which he is with Jessica inside his presidential office. The President captioned it, “American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable (sic)”

According to media reports, during her visit to the country, the 44-year-old actress also visited the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.

In the pictures that were posted on Instagram, the actress can be seen wearing a black shirt and black trousers, with her red hair tied into a ponytail.

On the work front, the former Academy Award winner is set to appear in the film Blonde, based on the life of the deceased Hollywood actress and icon, Marilyn Monroe, as well as the crime-thriller Good Nurse. According to media sources, Jessica is an advocate for gender equality as well as equal pay in Hollywood.