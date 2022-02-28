SAG Awards 2022: CODA, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win big; Here’s the full list of winners
Child of Deaf Adults (CODA) earned the award for the best film, it also created history by becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to take home the honours
The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for 2022, which were announced today, witnessed several significant, historic moments.
Child of Deaf Adults (CODA) won the award for the best film and created history by becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to take home the honours. What’s more, the lead actor of the film, Troy Kotsur, too made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual trophy. The actor gave his acceptance speech using a sign-language interpreter.
Will Smith won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard, while Jessica Chastain bagged the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
Kate Winslet took home the title for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her acclaimed performance in Mare of Easttown, while Michael Keaton won the best male actor award under the same category for Dopesick.
The Korean series by Netflix Squid Game also created a record by winning the title for Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble since it is the first non-English show to do so. It also made history by winning in the Outstanding Performance by a Male and Female Actor in a Drama series categories for Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon, respectively.
Meanwhile, Hollywood legend Helen Mirren was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. "I joined our tribe of vagabonds a long time ago but I want to thank you, the actors, for your wit and laughter - I have laughed my whole life. Your intelligence and incredible energy and hopeless dedication to our chosen profession," Helen said during her speech.
The ceremony, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, commenced with speeches by Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr.
During his speech, Leslie Odom Jr sent prayers for Ukraine, which is currently dealing with the attacks by Russia. “While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” he said.
Here is the complete list of nominations and winners of the 2022 SAG Awards (Winners under each category are highlighted):
Television:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Motion Picture:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings