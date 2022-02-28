SAG Awards 2022: CODA, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win big; Here’s the full list of winners

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for 2022, which were announced today, witnessed several significant, historic moments.



Child of Deaf Adults (CODA) won the award for the best film and created history by becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to take home the honours. What’s more, the lead actor of the film, Troy Kotsur, too made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win an individual trophy. The actor gave his acceptance speech using a sign-language interpreter.



Will Smith won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard, while Jessica Chastain bagged the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.



Kate Winslet took home the title for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her acclaimed performance in Mare of Easttown, while Michael Keaton won the best male actor award under the same category for Dopesick.

Also read: Oscar nominations 2022: The Power of the Dog and Dune top the list



The Korean series by Netflix Squid Game also created a record by winning the title for Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble since it is the first non-English show to do so. It also made history by winning in the Outstanding Performance by a Male and Female Actor in a Drama series categories for Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon, respectively.



Meanwhile, Hollywood legend Helen Mirren was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. "I joined our tribe of vagabonds a long time ago but I want to thank you, the actors, for your wit and laughter - I have laughed my whole life. Your intelligence and incredible energy and hopeless dedication to our chosen profession," Helen said during her speech.



The ceremony, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, commenced with speeches by Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr.



During his speech, Leslie Odom Jr sent prayers for Ukraine, which is currently dealing with the attacks by Russia. “While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” he said.



Here is the complete list of nominations and winners of the 2022 SAG Awards (Winners under each category are highlighted):



Television:



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Also read: Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith bag Best Actor; Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Best Motion Picture



Motion Picture:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings