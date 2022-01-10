Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith bag Best Actor; Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Best Motion Picture

The announcement of the winners of the Golden Globes 2022 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was a quiet affair this year, with no awards ceremony, red carpet events, live streaming, broadcasting or even attendance by any of the nominees.

The winners were announced on January 9, 2022 on the Golden Globes website and on their social media handles. Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story bagged the title for Best Motion Picture. Meanwhile, Will Smith won the award for Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama for his performance in King Richard, and Andrew Garfield got Best Performance - Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Tick Tick Boom. Nicole Kidman earned the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama title for her role in Being the Ricardos, while Rachel Zegler bagged the Best Actress - Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award for West Side Story.

Take a look at the complete list of winners below:

MOVIES:

Best Motion Picture, Drama - The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - West Side Story

Best Director - Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay - Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

Best Non-English Language Picture - Drive My Car

Best Animated Picture - Encanto

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama - Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama - Will Smith for King Richard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical - Andrew Garfield for Tick Tick Boom

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture - Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture - Kodi Smitt-McPhee for The Power of the Dog

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture - Hans Zimmer for Dune

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell for No Time to Die

TELEVISION:

Best Television Series, Drama - Succession

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical - Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie - The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama - Mj Rodriguez for Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama - Jeremy Strong for Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical - Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical - Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie - Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie - Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series - Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series - O Yeong-su for Squid Game

The announcement of the Golden Globes winners was a low-key affair this year due to several reasons, including the rise in COVID-19 cases across the globe and the controversies with television network NBC and Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Last year, the Golden Globes ceremony was marred by controversy due to the lack of racial diversity in their award panel and their nominations. The HFPA was also accused of making sexist and racist comments often, and reportedly seeking favours from celebrities and studios.

Celebrities too took part in the movement against HFPA. Scarlett Johansson joined Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and other companies in saying that they would no longer work with the HFPA unless it made changes that were impactful. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globe awards he had won for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Magnolia, and Born on the Fourth of July.

What’s more, this was followed by US television network NBC announcing in May 2021 that they would not be broadcasting the Golden Globes 2022.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” NBC had said in the statement.

