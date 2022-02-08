Oscar nominations 2022: The Power of the Dog and Dune top the list
Other films that were nominated under multiple categories include Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard
This year's nominations for the 94th Oscar awards were announced on February 8, 2022 at 6.48 pm (IST). The Power of the Dog topped the list by bagging nominations under a whopping 12 categories including Best Picture, Best Music (Original Score), and Best Actor in a Leading Role. This was followed by Dune, which was nominated under 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Music (Original Score).
Other films that were nominated under multiple categories include Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard.
Actors who were nominated for their remarkable performances include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.
The event, which was hosted by actress-producer Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan, took place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was live-streamed on the Academy awards’ websites and social media handles, and news channels.
Also read: Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson reunite to discuss The Social Network, Fifty Shades of Grey
Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J K Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose - West Side Story
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Direction
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Costume Design
Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jacqueline Durran
Dune - Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Coda - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay, David Sirota
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
King Richard - Zach Baylin
The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin
Dune - Joe Walker
King Richard - Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick… Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Music (Original Song)
Be Alive - King Richard
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
Down to Joy - Belfast
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
Somehow You Do - Four Good Days
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematography
Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Lausten
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Production Design
Dune - Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog - Grant Major & Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh
West Side Story - Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen