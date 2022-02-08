Oscar nominations 2022: The Power of the Dog and Dune top the list

Oscars nominations 2022: The Power of the Dog, Dune, King Richard, and West Side Story earned the highest number of nominations

This year's nominations for the 94th Oscar awards were announced on February 8, 2022 at 6.48 pm (IST). The Power of the Dog topped the list by bagging nominations under a whopping 12 categories including Best Picture, Best Music (Original Score), and Best Actor in a Leading Role. This was followed by Dune, which was nominated under 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Music (Original Score).

Other films that were nominated under multiple categories include Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard.

Actors who were nominated for their remarkable performances include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.

The event, which was hosted by actress-producer Tracee Ellis Ross and actor-comedian Leslie Jordan, took place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was live-streamed on the Academy awards’ websites and social media handles, and news channels.

Take a look at the complete list of nominees below:

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - Coda

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J K Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Direction

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini, Jacqueline Durran

Dune - Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda - Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay, David Sirota

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

King Richard - Zach Baylin

The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin

Dune - Joe Walker

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick… Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive - King Richard

Dos Oruguitas - Encanto

Down to Joy - Belfast

No Time to Die - No Time to Die

Somehow You Do - Four Good Days

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Lausten

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Production Design

Dune - Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog - Grant Major & Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh

West Side Story - Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen