Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson reunite to discuss The Social Network, Fifty Shades of Grey

Actors Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson, who had both acted in the 2010 biographical drama The Social Network, have reunited after 11 years for a dynamic, fun-filled conversation where they discuss some of their special moments from the sets of that film.

Dakota made her acting debut with The Social Network by playing the role of Amelia Ritter, a student of Stanford University who meets popular entrepreneur Sean Parker (played by Justin Timberlake) and introduces him to Facebook. Meanwhile, Andrew had played the role of Eduardo Saverin, Chief Financial Officer and one of the co-founders of Facebook.

In an interview with a popular media house, Andrew and Dakota recalled how the two of them had met for the first time. The actress was quoted as saying during the conversation, “You and Jesse (Eisenberg) were so busy on that movie (The Social Network), and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching. I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions (sic).”

Also read: Harry Styles to star in Olivia Wilde’s next film with Dakota Johnson

She added that Andrew had been really nice to her, while Jesse had not really acknowledged her. The two of them then joked that Jesse had probably been in character (of the reserved Mark Zuckerberg from the film) at the time. “You were really nice—and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me. He was probably in character (sic),” she quipped.

The conversation went on with Andrew saying, “Oh boy, I don’t know. I feel like I need to defend him in some way. There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment,” with the duo adding that Jesse had probably been “overwhelmed by Dakota’s beauty.”

Andrew and Dakota moved on to talk about some of the hilarious incidents they had experienced back then during some of the after-parties, with Dakota revealing that she used to take off the hair extensions placed on her head by stylist Mark Townsend and hand them over to men to be kept in their jacket pockets since she found them “annoying”.

To this, Andrew asks, “Why men’s jacket pockets?” and Dakota replies, “Because they’re so available (sic).”

Also read: Golden Globes 2022: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith bag Best Actor; Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Best Motion Picture

The Amazing Spider-Man actor later shares an episode where he accidentally went inside Justin Timberlake’s trailer one day and took a glimpse of everything in the room (in a totally non-creepy way), including a board with cue cards, some of Justin’s “internal choices and substitutions” and more.

Andrew goes on to ask the Fifty Shades actress about how she maintained boundaries with her personal and professional life after acting in films that involved nudity, to which Dakota replied, “Well, it takes a lot to be private now, like so much effort every day. You don’t do certain things or go certain places (sic).”

Andrew and Dakota also discussed how it felt to be in public scrutiny and bear the brunt of their expectations from a celebrity in day-to-day scenarios. Andrew says, “If someone’s open to me being a person, we have a lovely conversation, but then there are some people that don’t want that. They want—” and Dakota finishing it for him, saying, “They want you to start climbing up the walls.”

Andrew adds, “They want the Mickey Mouse. Yeah, exactly or they want you to be tied up to a thing and that’s an unfair position for you to be put in (sic).”