Celebrity kids in Hollywood have to work twice as hard, says Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being the child of celebrity parents in Hollywood and how it can ‘pull you down,’ when she appeared in an episode of American model Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s in my Bathroom?

The Oscar-winning actress spoke about nepotism in Hollywood; she said, “As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way. (sic)” She added, “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.' (sic)”

According to media sources, Gwyneth said the label of ‘nepotism’ ‘shouldn’t limit their dreams’ and said, “Nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, shouldn’t have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make. (sic)”

Gwyneth is the daughter of film producer/director Bruce Paltrow and the Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Blythe Danner. Media sources also reported that Gwyneth revealed that her children – daughter Apple Martin and son Moses, who she shares with her ex-husband and singer-songwriter Chris Martin – are not interested in Hollywood.

Who’s in my Bathroom host Hailey Bieber is also a celebrity child as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of actors Alec, Daniel and William Baldwin.

During the episode, which aired on July 27, Gwyneth told Hailey, “I think I know your dad and your uncles. I did a movie with your dad. It was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago, but he was great. (sic)”