US television network NBC said on Monday that they will not broadcast the Golden Globes ceremony 2022 amid protests by the Hollywood fraternity over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) ethics and the lack of racial diversity in their award nominations till date.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the body that hands out awards to the winners, has been accused of making sexist and racist comments often, and seeking favours from celebrities and studios.

The NBC’s announcement comes after actor Tom Cruise reportedly joined a movement led by streaming platforms and studios against the HFPA’s lack of ethics and inclusivity, and returned the three Golden Globe awards he had won for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Magnolia, and Born on the Fourth of July.

The HFPA had earlier agreed to recruit more Black members for the award panel and bring in other changes in the next 18 months. The NBC too had reportedly approved of the HFPA’s plan, but later said it would wait to see if they implemented their reforms effectively.

The NBC then said in a statement, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

They added, “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Other celebrities who took part in the movement against HFPA included Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett joined Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and other companies in saying that they would no longer work with the HFPA unless it made changes that were impactful.

Scarlett encouraged other actors to “take a step back from the HFPA” and Golden Globe events. She said in a statement, “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.”

WarnerMedia too said in a letter to the HFPA that it was concerned about the “racially insensitive, sexist and homophobic questions” at press conferences and events during the Golden Globe nominations and awards process.

The letter noted, “For far too long, demands for perks, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made to our teams and to others across the industry.”

