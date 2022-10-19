Atlee to direct Vijay in Mythri Movie Makers production?

Actor Vijay is currently expecting the release of his Tamil-Telugu film Varisu/Vaarasudu which will hit the theatres for Pongal 2023. However, the speculations about the actor's future line-up of films are already doing rounds.

If media reports are to be believed, Vijay will collaborate once again with director Atlee for the former's 68th film. Tentatively titled Thalapathy68, the film is said to be bankrolled by Telugu production banner Mythri Movie Makers, who has produced films like Pushpa, Ante Sundaraniki. However, an official announcement on the same is yet to be made by the concerned parties and it is not known if the film will be made in multiple languages.

"Vijay and Atlee met recently and they discussed a possible collaboration next year. The script is yet to be finalised and the director would start working on it early next year once he finishes Jawan," says a source close to the production house, adding, "The film will have an exciting premise and will measure up to the expectations of this combination."

Atlee and Vijay have earlier delivered hit films like Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Meanwhile, after Varisu, Vijay is said to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Thalapathy67. It will be the second outing for the duo after Master. On the other hand, Atlee is awaiting the release of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.