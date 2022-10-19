The trailer for Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Bhediya, promises a thrilling horror-comedy 

The trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy, Bhediya, starring actor Varun Dhawan in the titular role was unveiled today as the actor completes 10 years in Bollywood. It gives a sneak peek of Varun's transformation into a werewolf. The trailer presents a good mix of action, comedy, and horror, along with good visuals.

According to reports, an ode to many famous international films like American Werewolf In London and The Flash is quite evident in the trailer. Sources noted that in a few instances, Varun's Bhediya look is also reminiscent of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. A key standout is also the principal cast's sparkling comic chemistry. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles.

Talking about the trailer, the director of the film, Amar Kaushik, said in a statement, “Our trailer gives a small taste of the enthralling adventure audiences are in for. Bhediya is crafted to be enjoyed in cinemas. It will fill you with a sense of awe and wonder, and tickle your funny bone with laughs galore. We are glad that it arrives in all its big screen glory soon.”

Set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, the movie tells the story of Bhaskar (played by Varun), a man who gets bitten by a mythical wolf and begins to transform into a creature. Sources said that MPC, the Hollywood studio behind Top Gun: Maverick, Mortal Kombat, Godzilla vs. Kong and Ad Astra has given the visual effects for the film. The film will be released in cinemas on November 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D.

Elaborating on the film, the producer of the project Dinesh Vijan, told media sources, “Bhediya is Maddock's attempt to deliver a world-class spectacle in record time. A complete family entertainer with spectacular VFX, this is a grand cinematic experience for all generations.”

