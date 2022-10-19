Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma breaks gender stereotypes, feels actor Srishti Shrivastava

After films like Gulabo Sitabo and Girls Hostel actress Srishti Shrivastava gets noticed in her role as Madhuri Dixit's daughter in the film Maja Ma that just released in Amazon Video.

Directed by Anand Tiwari the film takes a deep dive into how society fuels male privilege and unjust expectations from our women. Srishti Shrivastava has been getting rave reviews for the role, especially her dance performance alongside Dixit.

Srishti Shrivastava

“Maja Ma is a progressive start to break gender stereotypes and a start to queer stories in India. There were lots of conversations that happened with Anand when we started shooting for the film and about my character. Such an important subject matter needs to be handled with care. My character works with the LGBTQIE community so I met a lot of people from the community to understand their background. I met Ivanka Das who who plays Komal in the film and met the members of the Humsafar Trust. All these conversations helped create Tara Patel. It was a very nice experience for me because I got to explore a character in-depth,” says Srishti.

This Madhuri Dixit-starrer film tells the story of a simple middle-class family whose lives start spiralling after the truth about its matriarch comes out.

Srishti Shrivastava

She adds, “I couldn’t have asked for a better on-screen family to work with. We all were so invested in telling this story earnestly and honestly. Also getting to work with Madhuri, is something I will eternally be grateful for. I have been dancing to her songs since I was little and I know all the steps to all her songs, all her expressions, moments, everything. I was nervous the first day but then I was having so much fun. When I was dancing, I was having a blast with her.