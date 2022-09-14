Maja Ma, the ‘first Indian Amazon Prime Video original’ film starring Madhuri Dixit, promises to be a gripping family drama

The world premiere of Maja Ma, the first Indian, Amazon Prime Video original film, was announced today. The movie, touted to be a family-friendly entertainer, is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari, and written by Sumit Batheja.

It is set against the joyous backdrop of a traditional festival and an iconic, vibrant Indian wedding. Madhuri Dixit Nene plays the lead in this warm and humorous drama riddled with unexpected twists and turns. The movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast of Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat, among others.

Anand Tiwari, who previously worked on hits like Barfi, says, “I truly believe that the audience today is looking for fresh, varied, and modernistic content in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more. Pulling at the viewers’ heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time, this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences.”

Amritpal Singh Bindra, a producer for Maja Ma, says, “I am thrilled to premiere Maja Ma on the service. The movie is a labour of love for all of us, from the wonderfully talented cast to the hardworking crew, each of them has done their best to bring this amazing movie to the audience. The result is a story with intricate storytelling, interspersed with human emotions and several life lessons that continue to be with the audiences long after they have finished watching the movie. I cannot wait to see the reactions to this beautifully crafted story from viewers outside the country.”

Maja Ma premieres on 6 October on Amazon Prime Video.

