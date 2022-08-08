Jugjugg Jeeyo team pose for pictures at a success bash hosted by Karan Johar

The Jugjugg Jeeyo team recently celebrated a success bash for the film, at producer Karan Johar’s house. The party was attended by the cast of the film including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The cast took to Instagram sharing pictures from the get-together, thanking fans for the film’s success. In one of the pictures shared by Kiara, the team can be seen striking the pose from the Punjaabban song which was featured in the film.

“Thank you for the abundant love for our film #JugJuggJeeyo @raj_a_mehta is there a sequel in the waiting? (sic),” Kiara wrote along with the pictures on Instagram. Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt commented on the post saying, “It’s a biggish (followed by emojis) (sic).”

Anil too thanked everyone for all the love, writing, “Thanks for all the love! JugJugg Jeeyo! (sic)”. Varun also shared pictures from the party, hinting at a sequel. “Thank u for the love app sab #jugjuggjeeyo...#JugjuggJeeyo2 (sic),” the actor wrote with the post.

The party was also attended by the director of the film, Raj Mehta, Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta, and Bollywood director Farah Khan, state media sources.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a family drama film which was released in theatres on June 24, 2022. Sources state that the film has collected nearly INR 85 crore at the Indian box office. The film deals with two couples from different generations who are on the verge of separation. The film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22 and has been appreciated by viewers.

On the topic of the film’s sequel media sources added that even though there has been no confirmation for the second part, there are speculations that the film will be announced soon