Karan Johar announces upcoming action entertainer, Screw Dheela starring Tiger Shroff

Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar took to social media today to drop an announcement video for his upcoming project, Screw Dheela, featuring Tiger Shroff. Shashank Khaitan will direct the film and the announcement video promises an out-and-out action entertainer.

“Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!!! (sic)” Karan wrote in the post.

The trailer begins with Tiger being punched repeatedly as he tries to explain to the assailants that they have gotten the wrong person. Soon, the actor launches into action mode, beating up the thugs. The trailer ends with one of the thugs asking, “Who are you?”

According to sources, fans have flooded the comment section saying they can’t wait to see what the actor will do next. Reports state that fans have speculated that Rashmika Mandanna might team up with Tiger for Screw Dheela. However, the makers are yet to announce the film's lead actress.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the 2022 film, Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. He is also set to appear in the upcoming action thriller, Ganpath which will be helmed by Queen director, Vikas Bahl.

Shashank Khaitan is a Bollywood director who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2014 film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He will also be helming the upcoming film Bedhadak, which will star Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani, and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. According to sources, the film will be produced by Karan Johar.

Media sources also state that Karan is currently busy finishing his upcoming directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.