Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller Ganapath set to release on Christmas

The action genre has seen resurgence with recent big releases, notably KGF 2, Vikram and RRR. Now, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to show his moves in the thriller, Ganapath, which is slated for a Christmas release.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian thriller offers non-stop thrilling action and special effects. A source close to the production house, who has seen rushes of the film, said, "Ganapath is something we've never ever seen before in Indian cinema. It is mind-blowing; the film is an epic visual extravaganza, with world-class special effects. The production values will leave the audience asking for more. Tiger's role and character is larger than life, with heavy-duty dialogues, world-class action sequences. This is going to make history at the box office on Christmas (sic)."

The source added, "Plus, the most loved debutant pair of Heropanti – Tiger and Kriti Sanon – are reuniting, so there is this nostalgic angle as well. And the makers are rightly aiming to utilize the Christmas weekend for its release (sic)."

The film is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam, Malayalam star Rahman, and Rob Horrocks.

After completing the UK leg of the shoot, Tiger Shroff wrapped up another action schedule in Ladakh. The movie is all set to be released on December 23 this year.