Kamal Haasan gifts A Lexus ES 300h to director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the success of Vikram

Kamal Haasan has been making headlines for his recently released mass entertainer Vikram for quite some time now. And now, following the huge success of the multi-lingual across India, the actor, who is also the producer of the movie, recently gifted a brand new Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan to director Lokesh Kanagaraj to show his appreciation.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, shared a photo of his receiving the car from the actor on social media. “Thank you so much Aandavarey @ikamalhaasan. (sic),”he wrote in his Twitter post. Aandavarey means God.

Launched last year in October in two variants – Exquisite and Luxury the Lexus ES 300h is the entry-level model from the Toyota-owned luxury carmaker, and it's a strong hybrid sedan. The car is priced at Rs 59.50 lakh for Exquisite and Rs 65.60 lakh for Luxury. And we believe it’s the Luxury one that the senior actor has gifted to the director.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for several successful movies like Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master. His latest release Vikram is by far his most successful movie, collecting over Rs 200 crore from the box office in just five days of its release. Next, Lokesh is expected to direct an untitled movie with Vijay, who was also the hero of his previous commercial success Master. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand is working on his next venture. According to reports, the actor-director duo is also expected to reunite later for the sequel of Vikram, which will also star actors Suriya, Karthi and Fahad Faasil.