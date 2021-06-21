Veteran actor Jackie Shroff opened up about his son, actor Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship with actress Disha Patani in an interview to media sources on June 20 and said Tiger had begun dating when he was 25. However, he did not mention Disha’s name specifically.

Jackie said that Disha and Tiger were “great friends.” He added that his son was “extremely focused” on work and that nobody could “come between him and his work.” Jackie was quoted as saying, “My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his work first. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work, which is good (sic),” he said.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff too said during the same interview that she was “protective” of her brother, but added that she knew he was old enough to “make his own decisions.”

Krishan told media sources, “I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what’s right, he’s a really intelligent guy and as long as he’s happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don’t think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way (sic).”

Disha Patani is often seen spending time with Tiger and his family. Last week, Disha shared photos from her birthday, which she had celebrated with the two of them. Tiger also shared a video in which he was seen dancing with the actress.

Ayesha Shroff, who is Tiger’s mother, also appeared to be close with Disha. On the actress’ birthday, Ayesha shared photos of her and wrote a sweet note for her.

On the work front, Disha and Jackie Shroff were last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. Disha will be seen next in the sequel for Ek Villain, while Tiger Shroff’s future projects include Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2.

