Salman Khan’s latest movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released today in theatres internationally and on OTT platform Zee5 and pay-per-view service ZeePlex in India. Such was the response that soon Zee5's servers crashed owing to the excess traffic in their platform.



Some of his fans took to social media to report that while they were able to log in to watch the movie, the server crashed several times, interrupting the film.

Soon after this, Zee5Premium took to Twitter to share, “Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon.”

The technical issues were reportedly fixed within an hour.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Megha Akash in pivotal roles. Directed by actor, producer, choreographer, and director Prabhu Deva, Radhe features Salman Khan as a police officer, or more accurately, a ruthless “encounter specialist” who is known for doing things his own way. The film is reportedly about how ‘Radhe’, the police officer, tackles the issue of increasing drug addiction and related crimes in Mumbai.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics, with some calling it a “bore”, while others said it could be watched for Salman Khan.