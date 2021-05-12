Salman Khan confirms that Disha Patani had duct tape on her lips during the kissing scene in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

It is no secret that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a no-kissing policy when it comes to his films. However, his fans were in for a surprise when the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai featured a kissing scene between Salman and Disha Patani. Although that entire sequence is played out in silhouette, some attentive fans were quick to notice that Disha has duct tape on her lips.

The presence of duct tape was also confirmed by Salman during a media interaction. “There is definitely a kiss in this movie. However, it is not with Disha but with a tape,” clarified Salman Khan.



“My films don’t have anything that can make people uncomfortable. There is Disha Patani (in the film) who’s such a stunning looking woman, beautiful, gorgeous, nation’s heartthrob and look at me… I go and kiss a duct tape (laughs),” he told media, adding that duct tape was an improvised addition. “It was impromptu.”

But, of course, this led to many wondering if Salman is ever going to make an exception.

When the actor was asked this question during an interview with an entertainment channel, he joked saying, “maybe next time, you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) between me and my heroine but I am not breaking my no-kissing policy on screen.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film sees Salman playing a cop on a mission to get Mumbai rid of its drug menace. After being delayed for a whole year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will now see a pay-per-view release in the digital space along with its theatrical release on Eid, May 13.