Actor Salman Khan joined Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of action-thriller movie Pathan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai to shoot for an extended cameo on Thursday, according to media reports.

Pathan marks Shah Rukh’s first film after Zero (2018). Salman made a cameo appearance in this film too. The film will be released after a break of more than two years, which Shah Rukh took due to a series of losses with his movies. No official announcement has been made on the date of release for the film.

Earlier, Salman had made an extended appearance in the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), in which Shah Rukh played the role of the protagonist.

Shah Rukh too has made special appearances in Salman Khan’s films, including Tubelight (2017) and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000).

Apart from being competing actors in the Bollywood industry, the two celebrities also have a history that includes brawls and a war of words. Two known fights have taken place between the two over the last few years.

The first one was when Shah Rukh and Aishwarya Rai were shooting for Chalte Chalte. This was also the time Salman Khan and Aishwarya had broken up, so Salman had reportedly shown up on the sets for the film shoot and caused a ruckus. Shah Rukh had decided to intervene at one point, which resulted in the two of them fighting. However, they made amends later during Farah Khan’s wedding.

The reason behind the second fight could not be confirmed. However, it took place on Katrina Kaif’s birthday a few years ago. The two of them later patched up again and began making guest appearances in each other’s movies.