Bollywood star Salman Khan on Friday, shared an Instagram post on social media, thanking his fans and followers for their support. He shared the post hours after the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed a petition filed by the Rajasthan government that alleged that he had presented a false affidavit related to the Arms Act in the blackbuck poaching case.

Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram, Salman wrote, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka (Take care of yourself and your family). God bless n loveee u tooo." His fans showered him with more love. "You should take care of yourself," wrote one. "Ohh handsome uhh rocked," wrote another.

The petition was registered against Salman presenting the wrong evidence in the court in the Blackbuck poaching case which stated that he said that his arms license had been lost. However, the investigation revealed that the actor has submitted it for renewal in Mumbai's Bandra. The decision in the case was taken by Judge Raghavendra Kachwal around 3.30 in which he said, "The PIL has no strong grounds."

Salman Khan was booked under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two chinkaras in Bhawad village on 26-27 September 1998 and one chinkara in Mathania on September 28, 1998.