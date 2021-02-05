Bollywood actor Salman Khan has joined the list of celebrities who spoke out recently against the ongoing protests by farmers against the three farm laws.

However, he kept his response vague by uttering a politically correct statement and saying, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done.”

The farmers’ protest became a topic of international discussion after singer Rihanna and teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers.

Rihanna had shared a news article on the protest earlier this week and asked, “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

Meanwhile, Thunberg had said, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Following the backlash against the two icons after their tweets, Thunberg further said, “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.”

Celebrities had, in a unified response, attempted to push back the now-growing global attention over this issue by talking about how farmers were important for this country, and that this issue could be resolved through a peaceful solution instead of “divisive opinions”.

Some of these celebrities included Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar. Akshay Kumar said, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. Folded hands#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn wrote with a praying/requesting emoji, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting.”

Karan Johar appealed to people to not let anyone “divide us”. “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether.”

However, Taapsee Pannu highlighted the fact that an entire nation was reacting to one person’s tweet and said, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”