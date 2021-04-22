The much-awaited trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani is finally out now on YouTube.

Directed by actor, producer, choreographer, and director Prabhu Deva, Radhe features Salman Khan as a police officer, or more accurately, a ruthless “encounter specialist” who is known for doing things his own way.

The trailer shows Mumbai city grappling with crimes related to drug addiction and mafia, following which Salman’s character ‘Radhe’ is roped in to deal with it. The protagonist is also seen facing the drug lord ruling the city, whose role is played by Randeep Hooda.

In the middle of all this, ‘Radhe’ falls for ‘Dia’ (Disha Patani), who believes that he is not cut out for the job of a police officer. He is also left to deal with Dia’s overprotective brother, played by Jackie Shroff.

Radhe also has Megha Akash, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bharath making brief appearances in the film.

The trailer hints at a typical, Salman Khan-type, action-packed movie with lots of bravado-laced dialogues and peppy dance numbers.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released on Eid 2021 (May 13) at theatres across India and will also be available for viewing on a pay-per-view basis on Zeeplex.

The film is also scheduled for release in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood movie to be released theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

A spokesperson of Salman Khan Films said, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don’t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times.”

Check out the trailer below: