Actor Emraan Hashmi, who will reportedly be acting in Tiger 3 starring actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, told media sources that it has always been a dream for him to work with Salman.

Though Emraan has not signed the contract yet, the actor appears to be looking forward to his role in the film as a villain.

“I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully, it will come true,” the actor was quoted as saying by media reports.

The third part of the Tiger franchise will also have Katrina Kaif reviving her role as Zoya, a spy.

Earlier, a source close to the film’s production said the 41-year-old actor has come on board for the project by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Tiger 3 will mark Hashmi’s first collaboration with Salman and Katrina and will also be his first film with YRF.

The first movie in the Tiger franchise was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Ali Abbas Zafar took over the second installment Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), while Maneesh Sharma will be directing the third part.

At the same time, Hashmi also appears to be excited about the audience’s response to his upcoming film with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Chehre.

The mystery thriller, which is directed by Rumy Jafry, will be on the big screen on April 30.

Talking about his experience working alongside Big B, Emraan said he was amazed by Amitabh’s dedication to his work.

“It was a fanboy moment with him. I have enjoyed every bit of working with him. His dedication to craft, seeing him perform and being in one frame was quite good,” Emraan said.

Hashmi is getting ready for the release of Mumbai Saga, an action-crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta, which will be hitting the theatres on March 19.