Actors Tiger Shroff and his rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani have been booked by the Bandra police under Section 188 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for violating COVID-19 norms and stepping out of their houses reportedly for non-essential reasons.

The Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle confirmed the news with a quirky tweet filled with puns about the duo. Without naming Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, the Mumbai Police wrote, “In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn.”

Check out their tweet here:

They also urged people to not step out of their houses unless necessary. “We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 (sic),” they added.

The tweet by the Mumbai police came shortly after media reports of an FIR being filed against the two celebrities for “roaming” on the road without a valid reason, went viral on social media.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were reportedly spotted walking around near the Bandra bandstand after 2 pm, which was the deadline for movement by people outside.

Media reports quoted a source as saying, “A police team spotted Tiger Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn’t give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC (sic).”

The source added that it was a bailable offence and that no arrest had been made.

However, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff refuted these claims of an FIR being filed against her son and wrote on Instagram, “You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhaar cards on the way. No one is interested in ‘roaming’ at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things. Thank you! (sic)”

When asked by netizens about where her son was going, Ayesha had replied, “For your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials.”

She also asked users to stop trying to “bring him down” and focus on his positives instead. Ayesha wrote, “Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he’s providing to front line workers!! That’s coz he himself doesn’t talk about it! So don’t judge till you know. Thank you (sic).”