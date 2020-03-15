As actress Disha Patani shared a picture of herself in a sultry red dress on Instagram, Krishna Shroff posted a question asking which size she was wearing.

Disha Patani wore the stunning red dress for a party celebrating the success of her latest film, Malang.

In response to the picture, Krishna, the sister of Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, posted the question: “Ordered the same one. Never came through in the mail though... What size are you wearing?”

Replying to her query, Disha wrote: “XS (extra small) but I would suggest small, breathing was only optional in this.”

Disha’s fans instantly loved her reply, and many of them posted congratulatory messages in response.

Disha, who was last seen in Malang, will now feature in Salman Khan’s Radhe. She will also be seen in Ek Villain 2.