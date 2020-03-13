Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS): Singer Gloria Gaynor is urging fans to sing the chorus of her iconic 1978 hit number, I Will Survive, while washing their hands, to combat the spread of COVID-19.



Gaynor sings the chorus of the empowering number which lasts 20 seconds - the amount of time health experts are encouraging people to wash their hands to stay clean amid the ongoing global pandemic, web reports said.



The singer launched the #IWillSurvive challenge on March 11 by posting a video demonstration of herself washing her hands while singing the 1978 disco hit on Chinese short-video making app TikTok.



She captioned it: "It only takes 20 seconds to survive."