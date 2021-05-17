Jackie Shroff has opened up about how his friendship with Salman Khan goes back a long way and reminisces the times when Salman Khan used to be an assistant director and helped him with his costumes and shoes.

Jackie Shroff also said he was instrumental in Salman Khan getting his first break in Bollywood.

In an interview, Jackie Shroff said, “I have known him as a model and then as an assistant director, who handled my clothes and boots when I was shooting for Falak (1988). He used to look up to me and is like my little brother.”

“When he was an AD, I used to show his photographs to the producers I was working with. Finally, KC Bokadia’s brother-in-law gave him a break in Bollywood. It was Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that catapulted him to stardom, but I feel that I was instrumental in him getting a break in the industry. Toh aise dosti shuru hui… well, dosti itni nahi hai ki (This is how our friendship started… Well, our friendship is not such that) we are very close, but he keeps coming up with films. Aur jab bhi kuch bada aata hai toh (and whenever anything big comes up), he thinks of me first,” Jackie explained.

Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan recently shared screen space in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which received mixed responses from viewers and critics. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

Salman was seen playing the role of a police officer who is on a mission to help Mumbai city get rid of increasing drug addiction problems and related crimes. The movie is based on the Korean film The Outlaws.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites hours before its official release on OTT platforms Zee5 and ZeePlex, which led to Salman issuing a warning against those involved. Salman shared a statement on social media and said viewers watching it illegally would “get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell.”

