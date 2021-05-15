Salman Khan's recently released film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, hasn't gone well with the audience. The film which released on May 13, on the occasion of Eid, on ZEE5's pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex in India and in theatres globally, brought him one of his lowest-ever ratings on IMDb. On the day of release, the film was rated 2.4/10, which fell to 2.1 on Friday, and at the time of writing this copy, the rating stands at 2.0 based on over 45,000 votes, out of which over 33,000 users gave it a rating of 1 out of 10.





Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film features Salman Khan as a ruthless encounter specialist who tackles the issue of increasing drug addiction and related crimes in Mumbai. Starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Megha Akash in pivotal roles, it reunites Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan who first worked together in Wanted (2009). It is interesting to note that with Wanted, Salman Khan witnessed a new wave of commercial success that saw his films making hundreds of crores at box office. But, his last few films haven't done well - Race 3 (2018) got a rating of 1.9 on IMDb.



Unfazed by this, Salman Khan on Friday evening took to social media to thank his fans. "Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u (sic)," Salman Khan wrote on Twitter.



