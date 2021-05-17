Actor Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has opened up about what motivates him to stay fit and put in a lot of hard work in terms of his career and fitness.

Salman Khan said this generation had younger actors like Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh, which meant he too would have to match up to that level of work and effort at the age of 55.

Salman said during an interaction with media persons, “I realised that only when you put your sweat and blood and you give it your best - your audience would understand and appreciate your hard work. So now, at 55-56, I am doing stuff that I used to do when I was 14 and 15 years old. It is because my younger generation is Tiger Shroff.”

He added, “Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Aayush Sharma are coming now so we’ll have to work harder.”

Tiger Shroff, who is a known fitness freak, has often been commended for his consistent physical fitness routine. Tiger is also a good singer and dancer.

Salman Khan recently shared screen space with Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman had played the role of a police officer who had to solve the issue of increasing drug addiction and related crimes in Mumbai city, while Jackie played the role of Disha Patani’s (Dia’s) brother.

On Monday, Parvez Kazi, who has acted as Salman Khan’s body double in several films, shared a picture on Twitter of the two of them from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the photo, the two of them were seen wearing identical outfits - a blue checked shirt over a grey T-shirt.

Parvez wrote as the caption, “With bhaijan @BeingSalmanKhan on set #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #bodydouble (sic).” The picture was received with lots of love from fans.