For the fans of Tiger Shroff, yesterday was a treat. The Bollywood actor revealed quite a few secrets about himself while also confirming that he begins the shooting of Heropanti 2 today in Mumbai during a Q&A he did on Instagram.



In case you missed it, here are seven secrets about Tiger Shroff we got to know from this interaction. Let's see how many of these do you know.



1. While the actor doesn't have any particular dish that's his favourite, he loves Japanese cuisine.



2. His favourite cricketer is batsman Shreyas Iyer.



3. Although the actor is not good at drawing, there is one particular cartoon character that he can draw well and that's Pokemon.



4. His favourite actress is Madhuri Dixit.







5. His favourite action sequence from his own movies is the climax scene of War. "Probably fighting my idol onscreen in the climax of war," he told his fans. Tiger referred to Hrithik Roshan as his idol.



6. Tiger wasn't good at academics during his school years. When asked about his marks in Class 12, the actor said, "puch mat (don't ask)." When another fan if he passed Class 10, he replied, "marr marr k pass hua bhai (I barely passed)." And, when asked about his favourite subject, he was quick to say PT (Physical Training). It seems the fitness bug bit him during his school days.



7. When the actor was asked about his favourite singer, he shared Michael Jackson's silhouette and played Rock For You from MJ's 1979 album, Off the Wall, on his Instagram stories.



On the work front, the actor has Heropanti 2, Ganpath (part 1), Rambo and Baaghi 4 lined up. While he begins the shooting of Heropanti 2 today in Mumbai, fans would get to know the release date of Ganpath this week.



