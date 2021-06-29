Hrithik Roshan's latest post on Instagram proves why he continues to be one of the hottest actors in the country. The 47-year-old actor posted a picture in which he flaunts his chiselled body, and is seen sporting sunglasses, a cap and a scarf around his neck.

This picture of Hrithik Roshan has been liked by 2M followers, and counting. But, it's the comments that have really garnered more interest among users. One of the comments is by the actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan who has commented, "U look 21 ! *clapping and high-five icons* (sic)." Actor Anil Kapoor has commented, "Constantly raising the bar!"

Though Hrithik has constantly maintained his physique, he has also worked on his body to adapt to different roles that he plays. In 2019, the actor had shared a video showing his physical transformation for the movie War. Just before that he had put on weight for playing the role of a teacher in the movie Super 30.

At that time, the actor had shared a video showing his physical transformation, and the video featured snippets from Hrithik's rigorous training sessions.

In order to match up to his co-actor Tiger Shroff's fitness level and to perform high-octane action stunts in the film, Hrithik had to undergo rigorous training. He had also suffered from slip-disc and therefore had to work extra hard in order to change the look he sported in Super 30.