Bollywood’s new debutante Shlokka Pandit is all set for her first release, Hello Charlie, with Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff. The actress has already been making waves with her recently released dance number Soneya Ve from the film, and is confident that her performance will also be appreciated. Shlokka, who is already an Instagram star, struggled for seven years to bag her first film. She says that there is a long way to go and is slowly making her way to connect with people. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video today, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. As she gears up for the release and the promotions, we catch up with the actress over a video call to know more about her journey and her future plans.

How was the experience of working on your first film?

It has been fantastic. It’s been my dream to be an actress since I was five. People say it’s cliché but for me, it’s not. I always knew that I wanted to be an actor. Even though it is a pandemic, our film is set for release all over the world, so it’s a great feeling. I am bursting with excitement.

Why did you decide to do this film?

I was dying to be in a film. It didn’t matter what film it was. I just wanted to be an actress and be in a film. I gave multiple auditions for this role and I really had my heart set on the film. I loved the dance song in the film so everything came in a package for me as a newcomer. Even if I was a seasoned actor, I would have chosen to do this film.

Tell us about your role in the film and how you prepared for it?

My character is of a small-town girl, who is a star dancer of a circus group and when she meets Charlie (Aadar) the comedy of errors starts. She is a feisty and intelligent girl. Nature wise we are very similar. She is a rural version of me, so it was great to play a part that’s similar to me. I had to prepare a lot. There were a lot of workshops and homework.

Do you wish that your debut film had released on the big screen instead of an OTT platform?

Everyone would want that but we have to understand the whole scenario is such that this can’t happen. I am very fortunate that the film is releasing and it has a strong backing. It’s a big victory in itself that the film is releasing.

How was the experience of working with Aadar (Jain) and Jackie Shroff?

It was lovely. The vibes were fantastic on set. Jackie Shroff is a rock star and it was so nice to have him around. Aadar is very helpful and encouraging.

While growing up, which Bollywood personality inspired you to become an actor?

I am the biggest fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is fantastic, cool and so candid. She hasn’t cared what anyone has said about her. She is breaking all the stereotypes. I am obsessed with Kareena. I love Deepika Padukone as well. I look up to their trajectory of work to learn. I am a die-hard fan of Ranveer Singh for the energy he brings to the table. I like Hrithik Roshan. He had my heart in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

How will you be choosing your future projects?

My instincts will take priority and how I feel about the role and the script. I will strategise and be practical with my choices but won’t overthink that a certain project doesn’t fit in the sequence that I am thinking.

Any actor you dream to work with?

Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. Hopefully one day I will work with them.

