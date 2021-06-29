Arjun Kapoor, who celebrated his 36th birthday last week, took to Instagram on Monday to talk about the difference the last year has made in his life. The actor also expressed gratitude to those who have believed, supported and cared for him all this while, including his family, friends, and girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Sharing a picture of himself clicked by Malaika, Arjun Kapoor wrote how he had been feeling “deflated, tired and confused” a year ago but is now ready with “new energy and determination.”

He wrote, “What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired and confused. Today, I sit ready with new energy, vigour and determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me and cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family and my baby thank you for standing by my side (sic).”

“Photo credit - @malaikaroraofficial (she makes me look good),” he added.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018, and the couple has been making frequent appearances on social media and in public together.

On Arjun’s birthday, Malaika posted a photo of the duo and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Kaashvi Nair’s Sardar Ka Grandson alongside actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta, and in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. He will be seen next in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.