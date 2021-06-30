Mandira Bedi’s husband and film producer Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning reportedly due to a heart attack. He was 49.

Actor Rohit Roy, who was a close friend of Raj Kaushal, confirmed the news and told media sources, “Raj passed away this morning, around 4.30 am. He had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone (sic).”

Penning an emotional message on Twitter, Roy wrote, "And just like that, he’s gone, even without saying goodbye. Too numb with grief and shock to react. This is not fair, just not fair (sic).”

Following the news, condolences poured in for Raj Kaushal from the Bollywood fraternity. Filmmaker Onir, who worked with him in the movie My Brother Nikhil (2005), tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal this morning. Very sad. He was one of the producers of my first film My Brother Nikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic).”

Actress Neha Dhupia, who was friends with Raj Kaushal, took to Instagram to express her grief. She shared a photo that had Neha, Raj, and a group of others in it, and wrote, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories. Can’t believe you are not with us anymore. Mandira, my strong, strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara. I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj (sic).”

Shocked by the news, actress Divya Dutta took to Twitter to say, “What! Omg! No! Gone too soon Raj! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra said her heart reached out to Mandira Bedi and her two children. Calling the news of his demise “shocking,” Tisca tweeted, “My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids. #RIP our happy smiling Raj. your gentle soul will be missed (sic).”

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999 and welcomed their son Vir (10) in 2011. The couple later welcomed four-year-old Tara into the family in July 2020.

Raj is survived by wife Mandira, their son Veer, and daughter Tara.